Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,999,500 shares, adeclineof27.8% from the July 31st total of 19,402,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 170.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 170.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lenovo Group stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lenovo Group Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.50. 104,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
About Lenovo Group
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
