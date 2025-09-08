MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 514,500 shares, adropof36.5% from the July 31st total of 810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Price Performance

Shares of MSMKF stock remained flat at $21.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates and manages a chain of drug stores and health insurance prescription pharmacies in Japan. The company is involved in the franchising of its stores. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

