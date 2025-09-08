Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Rises By 37.3%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,154,900 shares, agrowthof37.3% from the July 31st total of 2,298,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,549.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,549.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $19.80. 1,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

