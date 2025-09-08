Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 592,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2,840.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.