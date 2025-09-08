Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 586,000 shares, adeclineof33.6% from the July 31st total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,930.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,930.0 days.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance
MAANF remained flat at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel
