Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 586,000 shares, adeclineof33.6% from the July 31st total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,930.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,930.0 days.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance

MAANF remained flat at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products, such as H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and train wheels and wheel rims.

