Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.87 and last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 6094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,121,000 after buying an additional 1,004,450 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,841,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,836,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,015,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 57,834.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,388,000 after buying an additional 2,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,236,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,809,000 after buying an additional 2,063,117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

