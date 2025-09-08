Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $463.68 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.34 and a 200-day moving average of $457.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.