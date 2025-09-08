MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $229.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

