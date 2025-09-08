Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 6,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 123,843 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,662,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $640,479,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $132.92 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

