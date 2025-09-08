Sciencast Management LP Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

