5,277 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $313.79 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $559.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.20. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

