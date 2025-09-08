Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, anincreaseof66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,884,000.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUAG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,177. Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

