NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.19. 28,189,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 55,668,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.20.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
