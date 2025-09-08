NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.19. 28,189,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 55,668,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 1,307.5% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 144,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NIO by 96.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NIO by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.