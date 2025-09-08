Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Short Interest Update

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,800 shares, agrowthof68.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDHY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.41 and a 12-month high of $49.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Finally, Planwiser Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

