Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 618,900 shares, agrowthof66.5% from the July 31st total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.2%

TECL stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 474,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 27.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

