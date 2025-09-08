Short Interest in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Increases By 65.2%

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 515,100 shares, agrowthof65.2% from the July 31st total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report) by 265.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NAIL traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 499,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $698.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.92. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.