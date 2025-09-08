Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Rises By 67.6%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 191,700 shares, agrowthof67.6% from the July 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

