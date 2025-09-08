Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 321.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after purchasing an additional 404,634 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of KLA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,983,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $905.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $959.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $903.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

