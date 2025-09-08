Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,131 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,419.1% during the 1st quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $420.68 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $420.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

