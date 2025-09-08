Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

CMCSA opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,166,154,000 after buying an additional 4,231,140 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,971,309,000 after buying an additional 17,054,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

