BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 954.1% in the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,099.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,002.29. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.