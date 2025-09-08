Challenger Wealth Management Invests $242,000 in ConocoPhillips $COP

Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9%

COP stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

