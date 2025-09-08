Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430,889 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chevron by 141.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $153.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.80.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

