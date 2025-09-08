Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $594.96 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $599.60. The stock has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.83 and its 200 day moving average is $544.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

