Faithward Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.