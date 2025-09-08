MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 662,117 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,655,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

