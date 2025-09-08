Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $77,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,313,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $584.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $572.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,616,595. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

