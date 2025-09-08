Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2,523.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $131.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,946 shares of company stock valued at $31,927,244. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

