Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY) to Issue $0.95 Monthly Dividend

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.9528 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

About Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF

The Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund, whose primary objective is to pay a monthly return of capital distribution at an annualized rate of twenty percent, while providing exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

