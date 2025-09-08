Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY) to Issue $0.95 Monthly Dividend

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.9528 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.
Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.
About Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF
