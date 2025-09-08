DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.42.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.97. 241,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,973. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,846,332.40. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $642,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 140,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,106,792.70. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,541 shares of company stock worth $6,621,759. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,224,000 after buying an additional 711,893 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 240.0% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after buying an additional 589,424 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

