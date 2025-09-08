loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 4071548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several brokerages have commented on LDI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.40 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

loanDepot Trading Up 32.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.37.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,184,108 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $2,415,580.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,598,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,660,152.56. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,519,989 shares of company stock worth $11,258,998. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,751,245 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,104,021 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 158,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

