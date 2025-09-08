JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $97.16. 883,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $213,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,986.75. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,060,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,067.22. The trade was a 60.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,588 shares of company stock valued at $31,759,978. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

