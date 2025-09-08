Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 565797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $713,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $2,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

