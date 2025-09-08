ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 124421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

ASE Technology Stock Up 9.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.359 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 55.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

