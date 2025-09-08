iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2025

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 32649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 352,198 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,239,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 327,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 214,210 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.