iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 32649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 352,198 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,239,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 327,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 214,210 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

