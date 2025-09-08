iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 32649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
