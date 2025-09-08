NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.98 and last traded at $142.61, with a volume of 41990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Arete raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.20. The company has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 137.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NetEase by 266.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

