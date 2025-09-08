iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 168840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25.
iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF
About iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
