iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 168840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

About iShares MSCI China ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 132,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

