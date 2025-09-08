FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 11218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 582.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

