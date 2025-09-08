Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 835,300 shares, adeclineof26.5% from the July 31st total of 1,135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Numinus Wellness stock traded down C$0.00 on Monday, hitting C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,929. Numinus Wellness has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile

Numinus Wellness Inc provides psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Clinical Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network segments. The Clinical Research Operations segment offers clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

