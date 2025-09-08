Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 835,300 shares, adeclineof26.5% from the July 31st total of 1,135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Numinus Wellness Price Performance
Shares of Numinus Wellness stock traded down C$0.00 on Monday, hitting C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,929. Numinus Wellness has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Numinus Wellness Company Profile
