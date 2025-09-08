Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Grows By 58.9%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 162,200 shares, anincreaseof58.9% from the July 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,622.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,622.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $23.97 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $24.17.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

