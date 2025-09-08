Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Grows By 58.9%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 162,200 shares, anincreaseof58.9% from the July 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,622.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,622.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $23.97 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $24.17.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Electric Glass
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 2 Stocks That Could Rocket on a Fed Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.