Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 39323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $597.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

