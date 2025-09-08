Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,744,300 shares, anincreaseof35.3% from the July 31st total of 2,767,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days.
Orezone Gold Trading Up 3.5%
OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,359. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Could Rocket on a Fed Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.