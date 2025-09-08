Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,744,300 shares, anincreaseof35.3% from the July 31st total of 2,767,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Orezone Gold Trading Up 3.5%

OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,359. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

