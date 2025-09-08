Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Up 34.1% in August

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, agrowthof34.1% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $4.58 during trading hours on Monday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.
