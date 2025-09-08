Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Up 34.1% in August

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, agrowthof34.1% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $4.58 during trading hours on Monday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

