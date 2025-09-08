Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rises By 36.0%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,900 shares, agrowthof36.0% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pennon Group Trading Down 1.9%

Pennon Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,426. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a yield of 2,832.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

