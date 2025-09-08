Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 650 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.