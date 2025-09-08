Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $570,000.00 147.83 -$26.43 million ($0.53) -2.24 Fate Therapeutics $13.63 million 8.42 -$186.26 million ($1.45) -0.69

Profitability

Ovid Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics -574.44% -58.87% -43.18% Fate Therapeutics -2,025.05% -50.95% -36.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Fate Therapeutics 0 6 1 0 2.14

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 161.60%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 231.66%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV888 (GV101), a highly selective rock2 inhibitor which is in Phase 1 double-blind multiple-ascending dose trial; OV825, has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Northwestern University, and Graviton, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.