Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires 5,924 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $220.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

