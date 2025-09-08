Comparing MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MAC Copper and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MAC Copper alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAC Copper 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

MAC Copper presently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given MAC Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MAC Copper is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

87.5% of MAC Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MAC Copper and Hycroft Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAC Copper $340.74 million 2.94 -$81.69 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 6.65 -$60.90 million ($1.99) -2.83

Hycroft Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MAC Copper.

Volatility and Risk

MAC Copper has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAC Copper and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAC Copper N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -34.76%

Summary

MAC Copper beats Hycroft Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAC Copper

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for MAC Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAC Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.