Voleon Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Voleon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 14,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 752,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,037,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

