Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Miami International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Miami International in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Miami International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Miami International in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

MIAX traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 116,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,001. Miami International has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $38.44.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

